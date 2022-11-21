Tasneem has no links with PMLN: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD/LONDON: Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said Tasneem Haider had no connection with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“Tasneem Haider is not a spokesman for PML-N London,” she said in a news statement adding that nobody should try to become the party’s spokesperson, reports APP. Marriyum said Tasneem Haider should produce evidence about murder of Arshad Sharif before a joint investigation team, if he had any.

She said the person, who hurled allegations in a video clip circulating in different sections of media, was the organiser of PTI London chapter. “Forgery, lies and fake news cannot divert attention from the real killers of Arshad Sharif,” she stressed. The minister challenged the channel for airing such news in London.

“It would not dare broadcast fake news in London as their management has already been fined for such misadventures in the past,” she said. Earlier, Tasneem Haider Shah, who claimed to be PMLN London chapter spokesperson, alleged that the assassination plots of PTI chief Imran Khan and slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif were prepared by the PMLN in London.

Addressing a press conference in London on Sunday, Tasneem claimed that he held three meetings with Nawaz Sharif at Hussain Nawaz’s office in London. “I have been associated with the PMLN for the last 20 years. I was summoned for the meeting to prepare a plot to assassinate Imran Khan and Arshad Sharif. The first meeting was held on July 8, the second on September 20 and the third on October 29. I was told to eliminate Arshad Sharif and then Imran Khan before the appointment of the new army chief. Nasir Butt introduced me to Nawaz Sharif as an influential person from Gujrat. Nawaz Sharif was told that Tasneem Haider had connections with the shooters who can complete the task,” says a news report.

Tasneem claimed that Nawaz Sharif had asked him to provide shooters. He further alleged that Sharif had also vowed to spot a place in Wazirabad and the Punjab government will be blamed for the assassination plot.

“After my rejection, I was told that they had arranged shooters for the task. I have pictures of the meetings and I have informed the British police about the conspiracy. Only Nawaz Sharif and Nasir Butt were present in two out of three meetings.”

Tasneem claimed that he was ready to record his testimony with the investigation institutions of Pakistan. He said Nawaz Sharif had asked him to start working on the plan after Maryam Nawaz reached London. He directly blamed the PMLN for carrying out the gun attack on Imran Khan and the assassination of Arshad Sharif.

Tasneem revealed that the PMLN was also aware of the journalist’s location in Kenya and he was told that Arshad Sharif will be assassinated in Kenya.