Harsh winter expected due to water-logging in flood-hit areas

Islamabad : The intensity of cold spell is expected to increase because of the recent monsoon rains and water-logging in flood-affected areas of the country.

According to the latest data “The winter seasons in Pakistan between 2022 and 2023 will be fairly severe. The reason for this harsh weather scenario is that hot and cold winds will collide, resulting in severe winters in Pakistan and most of the other countries in the world.”

Winters will be exceptionally harsh, temperatures will be lower than usual, and owing to specific circumstances, most of Pakistan’s central and eastern provinces may also be afflicted by severe pollution, which occurs every year, and will be considerably worse. There is no series of western winds in Pakistan during Line Ena, so pollution grows as a consequence of eastern winds. Consequently, the winter season will be severe and foggy. Smog will also trigger a slew of ailments.

The temperature is also likely to decrease due to a spell of western winds entering the country in winter and resulting in rain. Icy winds can also reach other parts of the country generally called the Siberian winds after a snowfall in the northern districts of Balochistan. So fog and smog are likely to hit most areas of Pakistan from the end of November.

Given the forecast for the winter season, various segments of society have urged the government to take more effective measures to protect people who were affected by the devastating floods. Tahir Abbas, a weather expert, said “A large number of flood-hit people are still struggling due to lack of proper accommodation and supply of food. The extreme weather conditions will create more problems so the government should take all-out measures to provide relief to the affected people.”