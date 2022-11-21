Afghanistan name Noor, Naib for SL ODI series

KABUL: Afghanistan selectors Saturday included fast-rising left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad and former captain Gulbadin Naib in their squad for the three-match one-day international series against Sri Lanka starting next week.

All three matches will be played in Kandy on November 25, 27 and 30.

The ACB chief executive Naseeb Khan said the 18-man squad was selected with an eye on next year’s ODI World Cup in India. "The selectors have included some young faces for the series which is a good sign for us leading into the World Cup next year," Khan is quoted in an ACB release.

Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah, Gurbaz, Azmatullah, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia-ur-Rehman