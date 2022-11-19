IDEAS 2022 concludes: ‘Over 30 MoUs signed at International Defence Exhibition’

KARACHI: Over 30 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) were signed by delegates on the sidelines of IDEAS 2022, the International Defence Exhibition, Muhammad Israr Tareen, Federal Minister for Defence Production, said at the conclusion of the event.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the International Defence Exhibition held at the Expo Centre, Karachi, the defence production minister said, “Our country has showcased one of the best and technologically advanced air and ground equipment in the global market, thus, proudly achieving self-sufficiency in many fields related to the defence sector.”

He said Pakistan has always been conscientious of the reality that arms facilitate peace, adding, “We desire to live as a harmonious and peace-loving nation in this competitive world.”

The minister added that the aim of the IDEAS 2022 was to display products, demonstrate organisational skills to plan and conduct a mega event of international stature and provide a great international platform to convey viewpoints on security issues of the region.

Holding IDEAS 2022 successfully under the prevalent environment helps building the image of Pakistan as a modern, progressive and tolerant state which is willing to co-exist peacefully with the international community, said Tareen.

He concluded: “We have achieved all targets of holding the IDEAS 2022. Around 285 foreign defence delegations from 64 countries participated, which showed the significance and success of the exhibition.”

Meanwhile, briefing the media, Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, DG DEPO, said some of the major indigenously developed products were showcased in IDEAS-2022, including Main Battle Tank, Al-Khalid, Al-Zarrar, JF-17 Thunder fighter aircraft, armoured personnel carriers, armed UAV and others.

“We received a very good response from Turkey, China, North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and the Far East,” he said.

The director general DEPO said that the impact of the event would be large-scale, adding Pakistan is producing high-quality defence products at competitive rates. Pakistan would continue to hold IDEAS biennially as it has a great potential to export defence products across different continents of the world.

Later, the exhibitors were recognised by giving away certificates and participation awards.

During the award ceremony, the Sindh Police have been awarded with the Best Stall Award in the category of national exhibitors in the 11th Edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022, held from November 15-18, 2022, at the Karachi Expo Centre.

DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Dr Maqsood Ahmed received the award from the chief guest in the closing ceremony of IDEAS 2022.

It was the first-ever participation of Sindh Police in the international exhibitory event where Special Security Unit on behalf of Sindh Police participated and displayed its services, highlighting the professionally trained commandos of SSU, Special Weapons And Tactics (S.W.A.T) equipped with latest weapons, gadgets and communication system. The display also included the introduction of Sindh Police’s recently-launched Talaash App to locate criminals. On the occasion, the DIG Security, Dr Maqsood Ahmed, stated it is a great honour for the Sindh Police to receive the award in the international exhibition. He further said the leadership of Sindh Police is committed to continuing its journey towards modernisation and it would participate in the next IDEAS with new ideas and technology.