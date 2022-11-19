IHC issues notice to ECP in PTI MNA’s de-seating case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has issued notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan on the issue of de-seating PTI MNA Shandana Gulzar and notifying MNA Roheela Hamid in her stead, local media reported.
IHC Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb on Friday heard the contempt of court petition filed by Shandana Gul and issued notice to the ECP asking it to submit report within a week. The petitioner’s lawyer said that the ECP did not comply with the court order of Nov 15.
The judge inquired if the ECP had received the court order. The ECP lawyer replied in affirmative, saying the commission had received the order on Nov 16. On this, the court while issuing notices to both parties sought reply from them within a week.
