IHC extends stay on Javed Iqbal’s removal as CoIED chief

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday extended its stay order against removal of Justice (R) Javed Iqbal as Chairman Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance (CoIED) on the recommendations of Public Accounts Committee (PAC), local media reported.

The court heard the case filed by the CoIED Justice (R) Javed Iqbal against the PAC recommendations in Tayyab Gull harassment case. IHC issued a notice to Attorney General (AG) for his assistance in the case. The matter is related to explanation of constitution that’s why the attorney general should assist the court, the National Assembly counsel added. The IHC adjourned the case till December 16.