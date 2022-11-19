Son of PMLN Senator arrested

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Department Punjab, arrested Osama Abdul Karim, the son of PMLN Senator Abdul Karim over charges of building a shopping plaza on the mosque’s property in Dera Ghazi Khan.
The Punjab ACE authorities said the action was taken against Osama under several provisions after registering a case against him. They said that they would present the challan before the court after an investigation from Osama.
