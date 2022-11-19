Schoolboy killed by truck

A school-going boy was killed and his two brothers injured after a motorcycle was crushed by a speedy dumper truck in Karachi’s Surjani Town area on Friday. The accident took place near the Baba Morr within the limits of the Surjani Town police station.

Police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where a 15-year-old boy, Azhar, son of Asghar, succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The injured boys included his brothers Umar, 12, and Usman, 10. Police said the accident took place when the victims were going to school on a motorcycle.