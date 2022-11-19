KU asks DC to protect land from encroachers

Karachi University has requested the deputy commissioner of District East for action against encroachers/land grabbers and recovery of its prime land worth billions of rupees from unlawful occupation.

The KU acting registrar has written the third letter to the deputy commissioner in this regard, in which it is said that due to the construction of University Road, a piece of land measuring 1.64 kilometres long and 55 metres wide falls outside the campus.

The letter says: “Recently, unabated illegal/unlawful encroachment/land grabbing is going on by the slum areas, nurseries, car dealers and restaurants. This is in clear violation of the SINDH ACT, No XVIII of 2010 the Sindh public property (REMMOVAL OF ENCROACHMENT) ACT, 2010.

“This land is lawful property of University of Karachi allotted for the campus; hence, it is a state land/government property. Therefore, we are approaching your good office for necessary action and directives for demolition and removal of encroachments/structure, so that prime land of the university campus shall be cleared and retrieved from the encroachers/land grabbers.”

When Daily Jang contacted Deputy Commissioner East Raja Tariq Chandio, he said: that “I am not aware of encroachment on the Karachi University land, but the encroachment of the land of the educational institution will not be tolerated. I will take action and it would be better if the vice-chancellor of the university contacted me personally. I am not far from him.”