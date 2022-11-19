International Education Week highlights multi-faceted benefits of US higher education

The US Consulate General in Karachi, in collaboration with EducationUSA, celebrated International Education Week (IEW), November 14-18, with a series of in-person, hybrid, and virtual events that underscored the advantages of US higher education.

Geared towards students, parents and school counselors, these activities focused on the unparalleled international student experience and the wealth of quality programmes and opportunities available in the United States, said a press release issued Friday.

IEW highlights the shared value the United States and Pakistan place on higher education and educational exchanges and illustrates the impact a first-rate education can make to an individual, a community and a nation. Each year, the US government supports approximately 800 Pakistanis to study in the United States, including fully funded fellowships for 100 masters and 50 PhD candidates through our flagship Fulbright Programme.

The highlight of this year’s IEW celebrations in Karachi was a reception for university and high school education counsellors hosted by the US consul general to honour their exceptional performance and dedication.

Consul General Nicole Theriot noted, “International students gain cutting-edge skills and a better appreciation of the complexity, challenges, and opportunities of life in the 21st century. The experience broadens their world view and gives them an edge in today’s competitive job market. These educational opportunities at top-quality US academic institutions represent an important investment in Pakistan’s future and are emblematic of the value the United States places on our partnership with Pakistan. Upon their return, these students are poised to succeed in their chosen professional fields and make meaningful contributions to Pakistan and the world.”

Consul General Theriot further noted, “Higher education in the United States is not just about a rigorous academic experience; it is also about personal growth spurred on by being in a culturally diverse environment. With over 4,000 options to choose from, finding a ‘best fit’ school is no easy feat – EducationUSA advisers and counselors in Pakistan are doing a great job of helping strong students identify institutions where they can truly thrive. IEW activities, driven by the multi-faceted benefits of US higher education, strengthen our commitment to educational exchange between both countries.”

Other IEW events included a radio series on educational opportunities in the United States, outreach events on exchange programmes at local universities, a Twitter Spaces discussion on “What is the Fulbright Scholarship and How to Prepare” with Fulbright alumni, exchange alumni panels on college and career readiness, and a Facebook live session on student visas.

EducationUSA is the official U.S. government source of information on US higher education. It offers accurate, comprehensive, and current information on accredited postsecondary institutions in the United States, and free guidance and assistance to students interested in applying to US colleges and universities.

In Pakistan, EducationUSA is hosted at the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP), a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the governments of Pakistan and the United States.

The USEFP also administers the prestigious Fulbright Student Programme and several other scholarships and exchange programs for Pakistani students interested in studying in the US.