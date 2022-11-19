Govt’s apathy: Chitral villagers to rebuild flood-hit power station

CHITRAL: Disappointed with the government and the non-governmental organization concerned, the dwellers of Khuzh village in Upper Chitral have decided to rebuild the flood-hit mini-power station on a self-help basis.

“We have launched work on the project after raising funds and the process of laying pipes has begun. The devastating flood in August this year washed away the pipes supplying water to the power station. Though we had contacted the officials of the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme and district administration, the project could not be undertaken due to unavailability of funds and the locals decided to rebuild it on a self-help basis,” said Jahangir, a local social worker.

“It is the last month for carrying out work in the area as no work can be done in December due to severe cold,” he added. Jahangir and others criticised the elected representatives for ignoring the flood-hit Khuzh village. “The flood had devastated the village but no elected representative bothered to visit and help us,” he said.

He said they had collected Rs2,000 from each household to rebuild the power supply scheme as the village had been without power since August. The dwellers of Khuzh village lamented that the Sarhad Hydel Development Organisation and Aga Khan Rural Support Programme had not rebuilt the Chapari hydel power project.

They added that the project worth billions of rupees had become dysfunctional soon after its operation but it could not be rebuilt for unknown reasons.