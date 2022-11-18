Imran Khan talking to a foreign news channel on November 8, 2022. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Toshakhana case is like a can of worms as Imran Khan government amended the rules regarding taking gifts from Toshakhana, raising the purchase amount to 50 percent of the market value of the gift from 20 percent.

The amendment came into effect on December 18, 2022. Imran Khan took watch from Toshakhana by paying 20 percent of its actual value exactly after 35 days (January 22, 2019), violating the rules amended by his own government.