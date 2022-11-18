COP27: Ahsan Iqbal urges setting up special fund for calamity-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal urged the developed countries to establish a special fund to help calamity-hit Pakistan.

Climate change is not just a reality but a nightmare for Pakistan as 33 million of its population rendered direct victims of climate change while 220 million people of Pakistan are indirect victims of climate change, said the Minister during a panel discussion at the launching of “Friends of Greening National Investment Plans in Africa and Developing Countries Initiative” on “Solutions Day” on the margins of COP27 Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh on Thursday.

The minister further added that the international monetary system has failed to cope with the agenda of climate change, and there is a need of the hour to set up a special fund for loss and damage to help Pakistan rebuild its infrastructure based on climate resilience.

The government is promoting green investment in Pakistan to tackle the growing environmental issue, said the Minister, while stressing the international community to play their role in this regard.