ISLAMABAD: A new scandal emerged Wednesday after the sale of Toshakhana’s costly wristwatch as proof of contacts between Umar Farooq, the buyer of the watch, and Fawad Chaudhry surfaced.
PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, who blasted Umar Farooq as a fraud, was found addressing him as “brother” a few hours earlier. Umar disclosed on Tuesday he had bought the famous watch from Imran Khan. Soon after the disclosure, Fawad Chaudhry contacted Farooq and asked him kiya ho gia jee (what’s happened?) “This is understandable when it’s about Shahzad Akbar. But why Imran Khan,” he asked.
When Geo News inquired from Umar Farooq about the phone number of the person he was engaged with in the WhatsApp chat, it came out to be that of Fawad Chaudhry. It was revealed the two remained in contact through WhatsApp in the past too.
Once Umar Farooq talked to Fawad about a case Shahzad Akbar got reg istered against him. Fawad endorsed his complaint, saying it was “disturbing”. The two had been meeting in Dubai also. They had planned a meeting at a yacht. Umar Farooq and Fawad Chaudhry were also found exchanging messages during PTI government’s tenure on business planning of vaccine, Esports and IT sector.
