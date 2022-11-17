Ireland claim historic series win over Pakistan

LAHORE: Ireland women’s team defeated Pakistan in the third T20I to register a historic series win 2-1 here on Wednesday.

Ireland outclassed Pakistan by 34 runs in the third T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The series triumph over Pakistan marked the Irish team’s first away series victory and also the first for any Irish side in Asia.

Ireland, after opting to bat first, accumulated 167 for four in their quota of 20 overs thanks to a magnificent half-century from their opener Gaby Lewis.

The Irish top-order laid a solid foundation for a decent total with Lewis leading the way with an astonishing 71-run knock in just 46 deliveries, laced with 11 boundaries and a six.

Amy Hunter scored 40 off 35 deliveries and stitched a 110-run opening stand that put the Irish women in command.

Ireland’s No.3 Orla Prendergast chipped in with a quick 37 off just 23 balls with three boundaries and a six.

Nida Dar, Nashra Sandhu and Ghulam Fatima managed one wicket each.

Pakistan’s batting lineup failed and managed only 133 before being bundled out in the 19th over.

Experienced batter Javeria Khan notched up a magnificent half-century in the run chase, scoring 50 in 37 balls, laced with seven boundaries.

The right-handed batter, however, received no support from the other end as Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Dar (26) was the other notable run scorer, followed by Fatima Sana (14). Seven batters failed to reach double figures.

Arlene Kelly and Laura Delany bagged three wickets each for Ireland, while Jane Maguire claimed two.

Following consistent performances throughout the series, Ireland’s Lewis bagged the Player of the Series award.

She finished as the top-scorer of the series with 144 runs.

Ireland defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the first T20I in Lahore on Saturday. Pakistan bounced back to win the second T20I by six wickets on Monday.

Before the T20I series, Pakistan clean swept the ODI series 3-0.