15 arrested in Mardan

TAKHTBHAI: District police arrested around 15 accused and recovered more than 5kg charas and arms during a search and strike operations on Wednesday.

One drug peddler, two POs and 7 other suspects were arrested and 1kg charas, two rifles were recovered from their possession in Katlang town of the district.

In another raid in city area, the cops recovered 3kg charas, 5 pistols, and six drug peddlers.

An official said that on the instruction of District Police Officer Haroon Rashid, district police had formed teams to crack down on aerial firing and wanted men. In a raid in the Takhtbhai area, the cops arrested seven accused of aerial firing and recovered two Kalashnikovs, three pistols, an M-16 rifle and Kalakov from their possession.

In other raids conducted in Par Hoti, Baizai and Shahbazgarhi areas, the cops arrested four wanted men and six drug peddlers.

The official said that the cops of various police stations had been directed to crackdown on wanted criminals and drug pushers.

Meanwhile, DPO Haroon Rasheed visited Toru police station and inspected records and various sections of the station. He directed the cops to ensure wearing helmets, safety jackets and also behave well with visitors as per the instructions of the inspector general of police and regional police officer Mardan.