MoU inked for education quality programme

Islamabad : Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company (PMIC) and Opportunity International signed a Memorandum of Understanding to launch a three-year Education Quality Programme at PMIC head office here.

The programme will focus on enhancing the quality of education through capacity building and skill enhancement of school owners and teachers, along with the provision of school loans. The initiative will facilitate more than 500 teachers and school owners while benefiting 30,000 children in Southern Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Yasir Ashfaq, CEO of PMIC iterated on the institution’s commitment to the provision of financial services to low-cost private schools. PMIC is putting up its resources to improve the managerial capacity of school owners and the pedagogical skills of teachers, thereby improving the quality of education in the country. This initiative is a step forward in PMIC’s journey towards its triple bottom-line objectives and we are extremely excited to partner with Opportunity International. Mr Mathieu Fourn, Director of Opportunity Education Finance expressed his gratitude for the support offered by PMIC and shared the plans for implementing such an extensive programme.

OI has exclusively partnered with PMIC to launch this one-of-a-kind initiative currently being run successfully in 7 other countries and we are looking forward to the programme execution in Pakistan.

Ms Nana Francois, CEO of Opportunity International was delighted to be a part of the ceremony and reinforced the ties created between the two institutions because of the partnership. PMIC and OI previously collaborated on a similar initiative, and we are keen to partner once again with a more comprehensive programme this time around expressed Ms Francois. We are certain that PMIC’s outreach will enable us to achieve the desired programme objectives. The event was also attended by the CEO of Agahe, RCDP and Taleem Finance Company Limited, who are the implementing partners of PMIC and OI for this programme.