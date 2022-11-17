Liar, liar

Unfortunately Pakistani politics has thrived and continues to thrive on lies. Despite the many great lies and liars this country has seen over the years, in my opinion, former PM Imran Khan has surpassed them all. He built his narrative on fighting corruption but eventually embraced some of those he accused of corruption. When his corruption clichés started to wear thin he pulled a cipher, foreign conspiracy and imported government from his hat. He blocked roads, destabilized the government and sent the fragile economy into a tailspin. Perhaps sensing that he has gone too far, Imran is now backtracking on his foreign conspiracy claims. None of this lying and backtracking has dented his support, which is more fervent and widespread than ever. It is time for some of the more sensible members of the PTI to put a stop to their leader’s endless lies, before he drags himself and the country into ruin.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi