KP CM blames federal govt for financial crunch

DIR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday blamed the federal government for creating financial instability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by withholding the budget share of the province to pave the way for the imposition of the governor’s rule.

Addressing a gathering, he said an elected government was toppled under the regime change conspiracy.

The chief minister said the incumbent federal government did not represent Pakistanis as it was installed to serve alien interests.

He said that the time for the “do more” narrative had come to an end and Pakistanis now wanted equal relations with the international community.

Mahmood Khan said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was striving to achieve true independence despite facing assassination.

He clarified that corrupt political rulers of the country wanted to remove Imran Khan from the political landscape to pave the way for serving alien interests and continuing their corrupt practices. During his daylong visit to Upper Dir district, the chief minister inaugurated various developmental projects and performed the groundbreaking of various others.

The chief minister inaugurated Rescue 1122 building that has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs53.56 million.

The chief minister performed the groundbreaking for the cadet college which will be established over an area of 514 kanals of land and will house 600 students.

The project will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs3.6 billion.

Groundbreaking for the 44 km Patrak to Thal Kumrat road was also performed in addition to construction, rehabilitation and widening of over 30 km of link roads at various spots in Upper Dir.

The chief minister reiterated that the provincial government, despite various attempts by the federal cabinet to halt the uplift activities, would continue its developmental agenda and would utilize every political, constitutional and legal means to get the due share of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He stated that people from all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would participate in the true march towards Islamabad to root out corrupt politicians.

Addressing a gathering at r Dir Chowk, Mahmood Khan made it clear that the developmental policies and reforms of the provincial government, during the last four years, had started yielding positive results. He criticized the past governments for not spending public money on the welfare of the people.

Referring to the groundbreaking of two girls degree colleges during his visit, Mahmood Khan stated that provision of equal educational opportunities for the female segment of the society was the top priority manifesto of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government.

Codal formalities for the construction of Dir Motorway had been completed and the groundbreaking of the project would be performed soon, he added.

Mahmood Khan said the provincial government believed in uniform development of the province, including the newly merged tribal districts, as it was the only way to ensure sustainable development.