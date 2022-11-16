LHC gives bail to Gorchani in NAB case

MULTAN: A division bench of the Lahore High Court (Multan) on Tuesday granted an interim bail on the basis of the NAB Amendment Act in a case of assets beyond means to former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Sher Ali Gorchani, the counsel of the petitioner said.
The petitioner had taken the plea that after the NAB act, his case did not come under the NAB jurisdiction. NAB officials also confirmed his position.
