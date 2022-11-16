‘Denmark will focus on football in Qatar’

COPENHAGEN: Denmark’s head coach Kasper Hjulmand said Monday the team would ‘focus on football’ in Qatar, after FIFA rejected the country’s request to wear special jerseys advocating human rights at training.
Speaking to reporters on the eve of the Danish squad’s departure for the World Cup, Hjulmand said that they had as a group “decided we will focus on football.”
“Now we are here, the day before we travel, and for us our expectations are that we land and we do our job,” Hjulmand said.
Last week FIFA denied the Danish request to be allowed wear jerseys bearing the message “Human Rights for All” during training sessions in Qatar.
“We won’t be wearing that jersey at all,” Jakob Jensen, CEO of the Danish Football Association (DBU) told AFP Monday
Jensen said that while FIFA’s decision not to allow the jerseys had followed “standard procedure” he added
