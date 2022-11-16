Eat healthy

It is quite ironic that in a world where many do not get enough to eat, many also die as a result of eating too much. Our diets are, arguably, unhealthier than ever before. Heart disease, obesity and diabetes are more prevalent worldwide than ever before. Unhealthy diets also comprise the immune system, leaving us more prone to viral infections, as we saw during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is high time that health authorities around the world, including the WHO, come up with serious plans to encourage people to follow a healthier diet.

Noreen Anwar

Kech