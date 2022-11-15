The LHC building in Lahore. The LHC site.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday directed the interior ministry, inspector general of police Punjab and other respondents to file their replies by Nov 21 to a petition filed against the PTI’s long march and protests and also issued a notice to advocate general Punjab for assistance in the matter.

A single bench — comprising Justice Jawad Hassan — heard the petition filed by the traders’ leader Muhammad Naeem Mir. The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that the people were facing difficulty due to the protests. However, Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Owais argued that it was a preliminary hearing and the court had to issue formal notices to the parties concerned before hearing them.

The additional attorney general submitted that the federal government had written to the Punjab government for controlling the law and order situation in the province, adding that the provinces were bound to comply with directions of the federal government.

He submitted that it was a matter of public interest. He submitted that the motorway and GT Road were also arteries of the province, adding that one of them had been completely closed.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till November 21 and directed the respondents to file their replies by the next date of hearing. The petitioner submitted that if PTI was not stopped from the long march, then there might be anarchy in the country. He submitted that the Constitution did not allow anyone to disrupt commercial activities and peace.

He pleaded with the court to direct the respondents to stop the PTI’’s protests and long march besides seeking directions to make arrangements for the protection of life and liberty of the business community and public at large.