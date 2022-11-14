‘Pakistan focusing on innovation, technology, digitalisation’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s ambassador to China Moin ul Haque has said that Pakistan would be a willing partner in a shared concept to build a resilient, sustainable and inclusive digital future for all.

He was speaking at the “Belt and Road” Internet International Cooperation Forum in Chinese city Wuzhen on Sunday. The forum is one of the sub forums of the World Internet Conference (WIC) 2022. The ambassador said that Pakistan was focusing on innovation, technology, and digitalisation.

“We had one of the youngest populations in the world, which was talented and tech savvy and is ready to contribute to the global effort,” he said. WIC Wuzhen summit brought together more than 2,000 representatives from over 120 countries and regions. They showcased more than 200 projects which aimed at building a community in cyberspace and using digital technologies to promote social fairness.

The ambassador called on renouncing the old mindset of zero-sum games, or the winner takes it all mentality, stating, “We could not put cyberspace beyond the concept of mutual support, trust and benefit.”

Ran Chengqi, Director General, China Satellite Navigation Office, said: “We seek to actively cooperate with other countries in navigation satellite systems to achieve compatibility and win-win results, jointly improve the performance of systems and share that with the whole world, especially the developing and the Belt and Road countries.”