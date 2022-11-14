Railways hikes fare of three trains

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways on Sunday increased fares of different classes of three trains with an immediate effect.
As per information, Tezgam economy class fare from Rawalpindi to Karachi has been increased from Rs2,000 to Rs3,500 while Jafar Express train fare from Rawalpindi to Quetta has been increased from Rs2,860 to Rs3,700. It should be noted that the hike in rail fares has already been implemented.
Apart from this, Pakistan Railways decided to take back four trains from the private sector. It made it clear that Maher Express, Bahauddin Zakaria Express, Farid Express and Bilal Express will be brought back under the government control by the end of this month.
