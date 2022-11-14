Where should I go?

Gas shortages in Pakistan have made life miserable for most people. I live in P&T Society, Korangi, and this residential area has been facing an acute shortage of gas for years now. I have complained to the SSGC, but no action has been taken so far. Winter is almost here, which means that there will be no gas for hours. We cannot afford to buy freshly cooked meals every day. How are we supposed to survive? This is happening in Karachi – a metropolis. It is shameful that our authorities have turned a blind eye to our genuine problems. We need them to act now and take us out of this never-ending misery. Will SSGC officials pay attention to this issue?
M Irfan Ghori
Karachi
