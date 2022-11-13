Ali Sarfraz appointed Lahore NAB DG

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) headquarters has appointed Ali Sarfraz Hussain as its new Director General (DG), Lahore.
Yesterday, the headquarters had removed Mirza Sultan Muhammad Saleem from the post of DG NAB Lahore and NAB Lahore Director Amjad Majeed was given the additional charge. As per the notification, Ali Sarfraz Hussain is a Grade 20 officer in the Pakistan Administrative Service.
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar has said Imran Khan’s case is rare because its FIR...
ISLAMABAD: The Auditor General of Pakistan has detected irregularities worth millions of rupees in the Cabinet...
ISLAMABAD: The United States has repatriated 192 stolen antiquities collectively valued at $3.4 million to Pakistan...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that PTI Chairman Imran Khan...
ISLAMABAD: The federal capital took a significant step towards the local government election as the process of filing...
LONDON: Director-General Federal Investigation Agency Mohsin Hassan Butt said the evidence gathered by Pakistan so...
Comments