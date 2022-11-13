 
Sunday November 13, 2022
National

Ali Sarfraz appointed Lahore NAB DG

By Our Correspondent
November 13, 2022

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) headquarters has appointed Ali Sarfraz Hussain as its new Director General (DG), Lahore.

Yesterday, the headquarters had removed Mirza Sultan Muhammad Saleem from the post of DG NAB Lahore and NAB Lahore Director Amjad Majeed was given the additional charge. As per the notification, Ali Sarfraz Hussain is a Grade 20 officer in the Pakistan Administrative Service.

