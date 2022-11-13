PTI chief Imran Khan (Left) and journalist Arshad Sharif. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The consultation between Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and other Supreme Court (SC) judges to constitute a judicial commission to probe the assassination attempt on PTI chief Imran Khan and senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing has entered the final stage.

CJP Umar Ata Bandial started consultations with other fellow judges after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote letters, urging to constitute a judicial commission to probe the attack on Imran Khan and Arshad Sharif’s killing.

Sources said that the chief justice has completed consultations with all judges present in Islamabad.

The consultation with Justice Faez Isa and Justice Ayesha Malik will be done on Monday as they are out of the country at the moment and will return on Sunday and resume hearing cases on Monday.

Sources further claimed that the newly-appointed judges are likely to be consulted on Monday. After the consultation, CJP Bandial will reply to the prime minister’s letters, they added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had penned down two letters to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to formally request the formation of judicial commission to probe senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing and gun attack on PTI chief Imran Khan.