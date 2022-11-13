Intelligent transport system to be introduced in Islamabad

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to introduce the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) as a pilot project
in Islamabad.
The system is being designed in a way that would also facilitate pedestrians' crossing, particularly during peak hours of traffic. The CDA Chairman Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis on Saturday invited students of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) who gave a presentation on the system.
The CDA management was apprised that the camera-based system would be linked to the control room. The signals will continue to switch from red to green and green to red automatically to facilitate the movement of traffic and pedestrians. The Chairman directed to test the system at a crossing having a heavy load of traffic. He also directed Islamabad Traffic Police that the system could be linked with Safe City Project.
