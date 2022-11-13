PFA to set up free nutrition camp at National Hockey Stadium

LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) will set up a free nutrition camp and arrange nutritional health-focused activities for cricket fans at National Hockey Stadium where a big screen will also show live coverage of T20 World Cup final to be played between Pakistan and England at Melbourne, Australia on Sunday (today).

In this regard, PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that a team of PFA nutrition experts will provide free of cost consultancy to people about the role of nutritional management. He said that a good diet, recreation and physical activities have essential for the good health of any person.

He urged people to participate in physical activity such as walking, cycling, doing sports or active recreation that provides significant benefits for health.

In this connection, DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi said that Punjab Food Authority and Sports Board Punjab will work together for public awareness. He added that the services of PFA will be taken for complete nutrition planning and awareness for every player of Punjab. Only a healthy athlete can make the country's name famous by competing at the global level, he said. Meanwhile, Sports Board Punjab has finalized all preparations to show Pakistan-England T20 World Cup final match on country's biggest screen at world’s biggest National Hockey Stadium on Sunday (Nov 13, 2022).

DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi inspected all the arrangements for showing Pak-England T20 World Cup final at National Hockey Stadium. In a statement on Saturday he said that former captain Inzmam-ul Haq and various sports and showbiz stars will also witness the T20 World Cup final match being played at Melbourne, Australia. “There will be no entry fee for cricket enthusiasts to watch thrilling T20 World Cup final clash”.

Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Tariq Wattoo and Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed also inspected the arrangements. “We are making arrangements to accommodate around 30,000 passionate cricket spectators at the grand venue,” Umair Hassan added.

He further said that all necessary measures are being taken to provide top level security to thousands of male and female cricket fans including several families.