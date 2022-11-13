PPP govt should build Sindhi Language Authority office at Bilawal House, instead of DJ College: JI

Instead of building an office of the Sindhi Language Authority on the premises of the historical DJ College in Karachi, the Sindh government should built that office inside either the Bilawal House or Chief Minister House.

Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman stated this on Saturday during his visit to the DJ College. He announced on the occasion that the party would continue resisting the Sindh government’s move to convert a part of the historical college’s building into an office of the Sindhi Language Authority.

He also lauded the Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association and the action committee comprising students of the college for voicing concern over what he said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government’s conspiracy to encroach upon the prestigious educational institute of Karachi.

Expressing concern over a steep decline in admissions offered in the college, construction work at the heritage building for government offices and shortage of teachers as well as classrooms in the educational institute, Rehman demanded that the PPP government establish government offices at either the Bilawal House or the CM House instead of reducing classrooms in the DJ College.

He said the Sindh government had allocated Rs326 billion in the education and literacy budget of the province. Of the total amount, Rs29 billion was allocated for the colleges, he added.

He criticised the Sindh government for failing to initiate MSc classes at the DJ College during the last 10 years.

Commenting on the demolition of a part of the college’s building to reportedly establish offices of the Sindhi Language Authority, he said it was a nefarious design of the PPP government against education in the city.

He vowed that the JI would not let the PPP’s provincial government be successful in its designs and announced protests against the ongoing attempts to encroach upon the DJ College.

He remarked that the college was one of the most famous educational institutes not only in Karachi but across the country. He added that the college's building was a national heritage due to its history and beautiful design.

Rehman also highlighted that hundreds of brilliant students were offered admissions to the historical educational institute every year, whereas, this year the number of admissions were reduced by 85 per cent, which indicated a clear move to grab the building.

He said the PPP government had been ruling over the province for the past one-and-a-half decades but it did nothing for the progress and development of Karachi. The PPP ruined all public sector departments in general and the education sector in particular, he claimed, adding that now the PPP was trying to ruin the last few educational institutes in the city that offered quality education.