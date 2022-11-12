Tribunal sets aside: Lahore CCPO’s suspension

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Services Tribunal on Friday set aside the federal government’s notification suspending Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

On November 5, the federal government immediately suspended Lahore CCPO Dogar. The move came a day after an angry mob of PTI supporters staged a protest outside the Governor’s House in Lahore against the assassination attempt on the life of party chairman, Imran Khan.

“Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, a BS-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan presently serving under the Government of Punjab, is placed under suspension, with immediate effect and until further orders,” read the notification issued by the Establishment Division.

The cop at the centre of the feud between the federal and Punjab governments, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, challenged his suspension as CCPO in the Lahore High Court. He also moved the Federal Services Tribunal.

In a two-page written verdict, the tribunal, comprising Asim Akram and Mushtaq Jadoon, suspended the federal government’s Nov 5 notification. Approving Dogar’s appeal against the federal government’s decision, the tribunal declared his suspension against the law, contrary to the top court’s verdicts.