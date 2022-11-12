IHC seeks details of civil servants occupying two residences

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the Ministry of Housing and Works secretary to submit a report in three months about civil servants retaining two official residences in the federal capital.

IHC judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case, filed by a section officer of the interior ministry against his forcible eviction from his house. During the hearing, the court directed the Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akbar Nasir Khan to keep only one house in Islamabad. “Either keep the IG house or the G-8 residence,” the judge said.

He directed the IGP to hand over possession of the new house to section officer in 24 hours. He asked how many civil servants were keeping two houses. He also asked how many civil servants were there who had been transferred to the provinces but they were occupying houses in Islamabad. The court directed the housing secretary to submit a report and adjourned hearing of the case.