LAHORE: Lahore High Court Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi on Friday requested the LHC chief justice to constitute a larger bench to hear a plea against the disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.
The court accepted the plea of Election Commission of Pakistan seeking more time to submit its reply in the case. Justice Sethi issued notices to the quarters concerned and sought legal assistance from Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Awais.
LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday reached here and held a meeting with Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman...
LAHORE: The Director General of National Accountability Bureau in Lahore, Mirza Sultan Muhammad Saleem, has been...
NEW DELHI: India’s top court on Friday ordered the release of six people convicted over the assassination of former...
ISLAMABAD: The back-to-back announcements made by multinational companies for closing their businesses in Pakistan...
LAHORE: Donald Blome, the US Ambassador to Pakistan, said on Friday Washington was keen to foster bilateral trade...
The AmmoDump Kwenia Shooting Range in Magadi, where Arshad Sharif spent the last hours of his life, has been shut down...
Comments