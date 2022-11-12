LAHORE: Lahore High Court Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi on Friday requested the LHC chief justice to constitute a larger bench to hear a plea against the disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

The court accepted the plea of Election Commission of Pakistan seeking more time to submit its reply in the case. Justice Sethi issued notices to the quarters concerned and sought legal assistance from Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Awais.