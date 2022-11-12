CM orders solid steps to control crime rate

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over a high level meeting at his office in which former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi and Advisor on Home Omar Sarfraz Cheema were also present on Friday. Law and order situation came under a detailed review during the meeting where CCPO Lahore gave a briefing to the participants.

Chief Minister ordered to undertake prompt measures in order to control crime rate in Lahore at all costs and sought a report in this regard within two weeks. He vowed to control the crime rate in Lahore under any circumstance adding that “hard policing” will be carried out to eliminate crime across the province. He remarked that dutiful and diligent officers are always remembered in good words. It was decided during the meeting to extend the forensic lab and its scope.

Chief Minister directed to establish forensic labs in Multan and Rawalpindi adding that the DFID officials have given their assurance for extending the forensic lab and for its betterment. It was decided during the meeting to re-determine the functions of the Dolphin Police. He sought a report about the Dolphin Police within two weeks and directed to revamp the Dolphin Police and to make it an effective and efficient force. It was decided during the meeting to set up eight new police stations in Lahore and the Chief Minister accorded approval in this regard.

Chief Minister directed to fulfil the shortage of police personnel in the police stations of Punjab including Lahore subsequently. He apprised that he will provide assistance and backing to the police for the eradication of crime in the province.

Chief Minister expressed the resolve to cater the needs of the police force in order to provide a peaceful environment to the people adding that a significant decrease in the crime rate occurred in the past due to efficient performance and commendable deliverance of duties by the patrolling police. He denounced that the crime rate increased owing to inactivating the patrolling police during the Shahbaz Sharif’s tenure and it enhanced unrest.

Chief Minister acknowledged that traffic wardens and the patrolling police displayed an exemplary performance but unfortunately they were being subjected to political prejudice.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister M Khan Bhatti, ACS (Home) Asadullah Khan, Caretaker IGP Kanwar Shahrukh, CCPO Lahore and all the Lahore police officers attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Ibtisam Hasan, who grabbed the accused who shot at Chairman PTI Imran Khan in the long march in Wazirabad, met Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office. The CM praised the bravery of Ibtisam Hasan and presented him with a cheque of 2.5 million rupees. The CM said that Ibtisam Hasan is the hero of the nation and his bravery cannot be weighed. The nation salutes the courage of Ibtisam Hasan, he added. You have achieved a great feat by catching the accused and we are proud of a brave young man like you. Your timely action saved a major accident, he further said. Nasir Mehmood, the uncle of Ibtisam Hasan, was also present.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired a meeting at his office to review the upgradation of the Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology (WIC). The CM directed to hire services of expert doctors from abroad along with the establishment of a department for the treatment of children suffering from congenital heart disease. Complicated operations for children suffering from heart diseases will also be performed so that they may not have to go to India for treatment, he said. He also approved a transport facility adding that a hostel and residences should also be built for doctors. Similarly, the latest cardiology and urology departments would also be established in Gujranwala Teaching Hospital and Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital, respectively. Similarly, more dialysis machines would also be given to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital, he added.

The CM further directed the development of the best waiting area for the attendees and said that more and more trees should be planted on the hospital premises. It's sanguine that a majestic mosque has been built with the support of philanthropists, he concluded.

Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, ACS Asadullah Khan, secretary specialized healthcare & medical education, secretary finance, secretary (coord) CMO, CE and MS Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology attended the meeting.

Moreover, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of Provincial Minister Murad Raas. In a condolence statement, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and said that he was deeply saddened as the pain of the separation of the mother cannot be described in words. May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved heirs to bear the loss with equanimity, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that she was deeply saddened by the death of his mother. There is no greater blessing in the world than parents. The provincial health minister prayed that Allah may raise the status of the deceased and give patience to the bereaved family.