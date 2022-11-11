Country’s economic jugular, defence line... M2 dug by PTI activists near Islamabad Toll Plaza

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists dug the Lahore-Islamabad M2 Motorway near the Islamabad Toll Plaza, as they changed their strategy for the ongoing protests against the assassination attempt on the party chairman Imran Khan.

The M2 Motorway is considered economic jugular vein and a defence line by the financial and defence experts, as it connects the provincial capital of Punjab, Lahore, with the federal capital Islamabad for the fastest and safest road journey.

According to private news channel reports, the PTI protestors set up improvised stoves, erected tents and began cooking at the M2 Motorway in connection with their protest demonstrations. The PTI workers were seen sitting on chairs on the road, digging the road on both sides of the M2 highway, and erecting tents, while the authorities watched in silence.

The PTI workers’ protest had been going on at M2 Motorway for the fourth day, causing trouble to commuters. Geo News reported that around 150 PTI workers were participating in the protest, which caused long queues of vehicles.

Meanwhile, Zulfi Bukhari announced blocking Islamabad-Peshawar M1 Motorway Toll Plaza, on Thursday. After the announcement, the PTI protestors blocked the entry and exit routes of the federal capital.

Zulfi Bukhari said that M1 Motorway Interchange would be closed till the next orders of the PTI chief Imran Khan. He added that vehicles would not enter Islamabad from Lahore and Peshawar from Motorway.

The PTI leader said that sit-ins would continue on both Fatehjang Road and the M1 Motorway Interchange. The Zulfi Bukhari-led sit-in is continuing for the fourth consecutive day at Fatehjang National Highway.