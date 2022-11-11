High standard of Sadiq, Amin exists for elected reps: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday dismissed petitions seeking disqualification of former president Asif Ali Zardari and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.
IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the detailed verdict. “As a judge I do not claim supremacy over the elected representatives. The high standard of Sadiq and Amin does not exist for any office-holder other than the elected representatives,” he said in his judgment.
“This measure is not even for the un-elected people under whose government half of the life of this country has passed,” he added. “Disqualification under Article 62(1)f has profound implications. The Parliament can form its own mechanism of self-accountability for the elected representatives,” he pointed out.
“Fawad Chaudhry and Asif Ali Zardari are not convicted by any court. Disqualification of both the public representatives has been sought on disputed facts,” he stated. “Determining the disputed facts requires investigation. Political opponents of both the representatives will benefit during the investigation,” he remarked adding if both are declared eligible after the investigation, there will be no compensation for them for the damage they suffered.
“The courts’ involvement in such investigations undermines public confidence in the elected representatives,” the ruling said. The courts getting into these matters also waste the time of ordinary litigants, it added.
ISLAMABAD: Three newly-appointed judges of the Supreme Court will take oath today .Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday issued a detailed decision on rejection of a petition filed for the...
ISLAMABAD: An anchor of a private TV channel claimed in his programme with photographs that Arshad Sharif was brutally...
KARACHI: The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves sharply dropped by $956 million or 10.7 percent in the week...
KARACHI: News claiming separation between former skipper of the Pakistan cricket team Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis...
RAWALPINDI: The official spokesperson of Chief Minister Punjab, Fiazul Hasan Chohan, reopened the Murree Road after...
Comments