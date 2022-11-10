In Pakistan, overpopulation is a significant socioeconomic problem. Pakistan has about 225 million people overall, making it the fifth most populous nation in the world. Additionally, Pakistan’s population is growing at an annual rate of around 1.9 per cent. According to reports, by 2055, Pakistan’s population is projected to increase from its current 225 million people to 440 million people.
It is unlikely that we can manage such a large increase. It is quite likely that this surge in population will exacerbate social problems such as crime, food and water scarcity and pollution.
Rimsha Noureen
Karachi
