Attack on Imran: Punjab govt decides to form JIT

LAHORE: The Standing Committee of Cabinet on Law and Order (SCCLO) of Punjab Wednesday decided to form a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad last week.

Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja chaired the meeting through video-link from Rawalpindi. Chief Minister’s Adviser Home Umer Sarfraz Cheema, Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal and other officials participated in the meeting from the civil secretariat.

The cabinet body reviewed in detail security arrangements for the next phase of PTI’s long march, starting on Thursday (today). DIG Operations Punjab gave a briefing on the security plan prepared by the police. The meeting decided that Additional Inspector General, Highway Patrol, Punjab, Riyaz Nazir Garrah, would lead the JIT, while other members would include representatives from security agencies concerned.

The cabinet committee also decided that senior PTI leaders present on the container would be provided with the same security, reserved for former prime minister Imran Khan. Committee Chairman Basharat Raja directed the police and district administration of districts concerned to remain in touch with the PTI leadership to avoid any untoward incident in future.

“Unnecessary presence of vehicles near the container will be prevented,” the meeting decided. Raja said that in the wake of Wazirabad incident, bullet-proof rostrum and glass would be installed on the container. He said that deployment of snipers and other security arrangements should be ensured on buildings located near the route.

The committee, while reviewing the situation in other areas including Rawalpindi, decided that obstacles on motorways would be removed soon and the PTI leadership would be requested to give way to vehicles of judges.