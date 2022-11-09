Search body formed for appointing Hyderabad technology institute’s rector

karachi: A search committee has been formed for the appointment of rector to the Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management Sciences, a new degree- awarding institution established under the federal government.

The committee has co-opted members, and three of them are PhDs -- former Mehran University vice chancellor Dr Abdul Qadir Rajput, NED University Vice Chancellor Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi and Tando Jam Agricultural University Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Mari -- while the fourth member is former federal secretary Shoaib Mir.

Federal Education Minister Rana Tanveer is the chairman of the committee, which will appoint the first rector to the Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management Sciences. A formal advertisement will be issued in this regard in which the rector’s age limit will be fixed at 65 years. It should be remembered that 100 acres of free land has been allotted for the establishment of the institute. This land has been allotted due to efforts made by Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Sohail Rajput.