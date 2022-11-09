Three cops suspended in Mardan Range

MARDAN: Taking notice of public complaints, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan Range Muhammad Ali Khan suspended two SHOs

and closed one DSP to the police lines.

A press release said Muhammad Ali Khan suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Gul Malik Khan of Police Station Chora in Mardan and SHO Altaf Hussain of Police Station Chota Lahor in Swabi. The RPO ordered a departmental inquiry against them.

He closed acting DSP Traffic Shahan Shah of Charsadda to the Region Office after public complaints.

Muhammad Ali said that strict action would be taken against the erring cops, adding that corruption or negligence in duty would not be tolerated.