Tuesday November 08, 2022
Panadol drought

November 08, 2022

Pakistan’s Panadol shortage has many people troubled. Panadol tablets provide fast, effective and cheap relief from all kinds of aches and pains. It is the go-to medicine for most Pakistanis, and is a common feature in our households.

The concerned authorities should take the necessary steps to end this shortage.

Sarah Alkathiri

Karachi

