Panadol drought

Pakistan’s Panadol shortage has many people troubled. Panadol tablets provide fast, effective and cheap relief from all kinds of aches and pains. It is the go-to medicine for most Pakistanis, and is a common feature in our households.
The concerned authorities should take the necessary steps to end this shortage.
Sarah Alkathiri
Karachi
Agriculture has the potential to play a great role in advancing Pakistan’s economy. Already, agriculture is the...
I would like to draw the attention of those in charge of TransPeshawar to the overcrowding on their buses, especially...
This refers to the letter, ‘Our oldest nemesis’ by Yusra Ali. The letter does a good job of highlighting the...
There has been an alarming rise in incidents of sexual assault in Pakistan. Handing out the harshest possible...
A clean environment is a prerequisite to leading a healthy life and maintaining such an environment is down to our own...
This refers to the letter, ‘Thirsty city’ by Hammal Sefah. The letter outlines the water shortage faced by the...
Comments