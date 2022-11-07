PSA writes to PSF after finding players overage

KARACHI: Punjab Squash Association has raised objections over the declared ages of a number of junior players from PAF Academy and has written a letter to Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in this regard.

“We have found a number of players from the PAF Squash Academy overage for the under-13 category,” said an official of PSA while talking to ‘The News’.

The official added that they spotted those players at a junior event in Rawalpindi recently and then wrote a letter to PSF for placing those players in their right age categories.

“The same players entered their names in the Mubah All Pakistan Junior Squash Tournament held in Lahore lately but withdrew one day before the event,” said the official.

It is to be noted that Mubah national junior was held at Punjab Squash Complex in Lahore from November 4-6 and the competition age categories were under-15 and under-17 with prize money of Rs100,000 for each category.

“This was enough for those overage players from the PAF academy to withdraw citing participation in a training camp of PSF in Islamabad as a reason for withdrawals,” said the official.

The official said that even then a number of players participated in the national junior event and the organisers had serious doubts on their ages.

“We checked the documents of around 10 players we had doubts on. This is the only option we have now,” said the official, adding that it seems the PSF has gone back to square one with regard to the issue of overage players.