PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Twitter/PTI Official

LAHORE: The coalition government has decided to take action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his aides for levelling allegations against the armed forces.

The federal government decided to exercise its authority against arson, besieging of government assets and buildings, violent activities and levelling of baseless allegations against the institutions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took the decision during a meeting here on Saturday, a statement issued in this regard said, after the PTI chief upped the ante against the government and institutions.

“The federal government has decided to exercise its powers on baseless allegations against institutions. Legal action will be taken against Imran Khan and his associates in the light of ISPR’s (Inter Services Public Relations) statement,” it said.

The government has also constituted a committee consisting of constitutional and legal experts to formulate a strategy, they added.

Apart from taking PTI to task for the statements against institutions, the government would also initiate legal action against the party’s workers for vandalism and creating chaos, the statement said.

Action would be taken against arson, the siege of the Punjab Governor’s House, and violent protests in different cities.

Legal action would also be taken against the PTI leaders and workers for attacks on private properties.