Criminals ruling country: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to prime minister’s news conference, PTI Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry said Saturday it had once again been proved that a group of criminals in the garb of politicians is occupying the country’s politics and power.

“The nation has already trashed the narrative that the puppet head of the shameless government tried to present today. Today is the darkest day in Pakistan’s political and social history, as the person involved in crimes like money-laundering, conscience selling and conspiracy and mischief is destroying the PM’s office,” Fawad alleged.

Had there been a bit of shame, he contended, the prime minister would have planned to fix responsibility in excesses against Azam Swati and his family instead of making a ridiculous narrative based on clippings.

Fawad said that humanity is suffering due to atrocities committed against Azam Swati and his wife while a dark history of human rights violations was being created in the country and a group of criminals was busy propagating myths.

“International attacks and campaigns against Pakistan armed forces are part of the political and family history of imported prime minister, while his niece [Maryam Nawaz] kept raising slogans against Pakistan Army in her rallies,” he charged.

This man’s (PM’s) absconding brother, he continued, kept slinging mud at the army chief by taking his name and India presented his brother’s Dawn Leaks as evidence in favour of its spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in the International Court of Justice.

“An attempt was made to plunge the country into the fire of the worst anarchy through a murderous attack on the most popular and trusted leader of the federation of Pakistan. Shehbaz Sharif is the main character in this conspiracy, he will try to prove his innocence before the nation through press conferences,” Fawad added.

He said no attempt to suppress the most serious conspiracies under the burden of lies would succeed and the nation would no longer allow anarchy and division in the country by the one sitting in office.

Fawad demanded Shehbaz Sharif resign immediately along with his convicted interior minister and give the nation a chance to track down the conspiracies.

Meanwhile, Fawad said the ban on Imran Khan’s press conferences and speeches is a cowardly and cheap order, claiming the government is so afraid that the truth of Imran Khan is also becoming bullets for them.

“We will challenge this unconstitutional order,” he announced.