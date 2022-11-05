Special cell to be set up to compile state land data: SMBR

LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has said that a special cell will be established in the Board of Revenue to compile the data of state land. He expressed these views while presiding over the 15th full board meeting on Friday.

Secretary Revenue Maher Shafqatullah Mushtaq, Secretary Colonies Malik Abdul Waheed, all members of the Revenue Board, Director PDMA, DG Kuchi Abadi, DG Land Records and other relevant officers attended the meeting. Addressing the board members, he directed them to dispose of the pending cases in the revenue courts within 90 days. All the districts must complete the revenue recovery target of Rs24 billion within the stipulated period, he added. SMBR further said that effective measures should be taken to take back state land from departments that are not using the state land. He said proposals not to give state land to housing societies are also under consideration. He said that actions against illegal occupants of state land would be accelerated.

SMBR issued instructions to the administration of all districts that the state land should be leased according to the current rate and no lapse will be tolerated. He said that the perfection and correctness of revenue matters is our main task.

PHC BoC elects new chairperson: Former Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice (retd) M Bilal Khan has been elected as the Chairperson of Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Board of Commissioners (BoC) in the first meeting of the newly constituted BoC at the PHC office here on Friday. Several members of BoC including Dr Talat Afza, Salman Siddique, Prof Dr Riaz Ahmad Tasneem, Sami Ibrahim, Dr M Shafiq Pitafi, Dr Umar Farooq Khan, Dr Azeemud Din Zahid Lakhvi and Hamesh Khan attended the meeting. Justice (retd) Bilal Khan is a renowned name in the legal fraternity of Pakistan. He has served as Additional Advocate General of Punjab, Judge of the Lahore High Court and the Chief Justice of the IHC.

The newly-elected chairperson said that the Board would further improve the performance of the PHC by bringing betterment in standards of the healthcare service delivery and elimination of quackery through effective strategy. “By implementing the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS), rules and regulations, healthcare service delivery will be further improved and the PHC will ensure it in every possible way,” he added.