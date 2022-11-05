PTI stages rallies to condemn attack on Imran

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) activists on Friday staged protest rallies across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to condemn assassination attempt on party chairman Imran Khan.

In the provincial capital, the rally was held on the Motorway where PTI leaders Murad Saeed, Kamran Bangash, Fazle Elahi and others addressed the protesting workers.

The protesting workers blocked main roads leading to the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway and suspended traffic on the motorway.

Long queues of vehicles were seen lined up on GT Road as thousands of people trying to leave for their native towns suffered due to the protest rally.

The traffic was diverted to GT Road but mismanagement of the city administration and traffic police caused hours-long traffic jams on the roads.

Besides males, a large number of female activists of PTI also participated in the protest rally.

The PTI leaders and workers criticised the federal government, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and vowed to defend their leader at all costs.

They demanded investigation into the incident and punishment to the culprits.

Unlike rest of the country, the PTI workers were peaceful and didn’t cause any damage to the public or private properties.

WANA: The workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday staged a protest at the Kaniguram area in South Waziristan to condemn the attack on Imran Khan.

The protesters blocked the Razmak-Wana road to traffic to register their protest.

They said that Imran Khan was a fearless leader and he could not be frightened through such cowardly attacks. They demanded the arrest of the masterminds of the attack. They also demanded that the election should be called immediately to prevent anarchy.

SWABI: The PTI activists staged a protest to against the assassination attempt on party’s chairman Imran Khan.

Carrying placards and banners, the protesters gathered at the Karnal Sher Khan Chowk. Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Abdul Karim Khan and others condemned the attack on former prime minister Imran Khan.

They demanded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to quit.

DIR: The PTI activists in Upper Dir organised a protest demonstration to condemn the attack on Imran Khan.

Led by district president of the party, Anwar Khan, and others, the protesters chanted slogans against the federal government. The demanded the prime minister and interior minister to quit to pave the way for an impartial probe into the attack on him.

MINGORA: The activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday staged a protest at Matta tehsil in Swat against the attack on Imran Khan.

Chanting slogans, they demanded the arrest of the mastermind of the attack. Tehsil Nazim Abdullah Khan led the car rally. They demanded the federal government to step down and announce fresh elections.

KHAR: The supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday staged a protest in Khar bazaar to condemn the attack on Imran Khan.

Provincial minister Anwarzeb Khan and the local PTI MNA Gul Zafar Khan led the protesters.

The blocked the Peshawar-Bajaur road by turning old tyres. The protesters chanted slogans against the federal government and demanded a thorough investigation into the attack. They demanded strict punishment for the perpetrator of the attack.

MANSEHRA: The rallies were held in the upper parts of the Hazara division to condemn the assassination attempt on former minister Imran Khan.

The rallies were taken in Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, and Lower Kohistan districts.

The protesters raised slogans demanding the arrest of people who hatched a conspiracy and executed it through professional assassins. The protesters strongly denounced the attack on Imran Khan

HARIPUR: To condemn the assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf workers took to the street and blocked the roads as mark of protest here on Friday.

Led by provincial minister Arshad Ayub, MPA Akbar Ayub and former provincial minister Yousuf Ayub, the PTI’s workers converged at Siddiq e Akbar Chowk and blocked the GT Road. The protesters also blocked the roads leading to different interchanges of Hazara Motorway. The protesters chanted slogans against the federal government.