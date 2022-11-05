Terror attack

Former prime minister Imran Khan and his supporters were in Wazirabad when a gunman opened fire and injured Khan. Fortunately, the PTI leader is out of danger now, but this attack has left a big question mark over the country’s security system.
The people are in fear. They are scared that if the leaders of the country are not safe, how can they expect themselves to be safe? It is the responsibility of authorities to deal with security risks and make Pakistan a safe place for all citizens.
Faiza Rasheed
Turbat
