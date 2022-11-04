PTI leader Azam Swati. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati on Thursday submitted his medical reports and a statement with the Director General Human Rights Cell of the Supreme Court and demanded appropriate action against those who violated his basic fundamental rights, guaranteed by the Constitution.

Azam Swati met the DG Human Rights of the Supreme Court and submitted his seven-page report, including medical details and other documents. In his submission, he narrated the torture inflicted on him and how the medical examination covered the serious nature of injuries.

Azam Swati submitted in the report: “Gross violation of my fundamental right to due process, dignity, privacy and the sanctity of the home has taken place which I want to bring to your kind notice so that appropriate, exemplary action may be taken.”

He said that in the early hours of 13 October, an FIR was lodged at about 01:00 am against him without conducting any inquiry and without allowing him to explain. He further submitted that at about 03:15 am his house in Islamabad was vandalized by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) men, along with more than 30 masked/visored “unknown persons” dressed in white clothes.

“Three domestic workers, including gatekeeper and driver, were brutally beaten and I was beaten and forcibly dragged out from my house in front of my minor granddaughters,” Swati submitted. He further submitted that on 13 October, he was picked up from his house gate by three unknown masked men and was driven to an unknown place.

“On the way to an unknown place I was constantly beaten and brutally tortured by them,” Swati submitted adding that upon arriving at that unknown place, he was taken out of the car and by force they stripped off his clothes­­­­­­­­­­­­­­. He further submitted that the “unknown persons” also made video clips of him at the unknown location while he was undressed.

The PTI senator further submitted that during the torture at that unknown place, they hit him three times in the stomach and as a result, he vomited and fell unconscious for a short while. Upon this, Swati said they made him wear his clothes and brought him to the Police Station, Cyber Crime, Islamabad, blindfolded and handed him over to the police station.

Azam Swati further submitted that the illegal action of intrusion and violence was captured by the CCTV cameras installed at his residence. However, he said that the CCTV system was dismantled by the intruders and the recording device was taken away by FIA personnel. He further submitted that when he was produced in the court of the magistrate on 13 October 2022, the swelling and bruises on his body were evident to the naked eye.

“The swelling and bruises were exhibited by me to the judge by raising my outer clothing and I had also offered to show to the judge the marks of custodial torture on the private parts of my body in the retiring room of the presiding judge. However, the judge refused to take note of the swelling and the marks of torture exhibited by me,” Swati informed the HR Cell of the apex court. He further submitted that on 13 October 2022, he was also produced before a medical board at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Islamabad, adding that a manipulated and misleading medical report produced by the said board was placed herewith this report, declaring him to be physically and mentally stable and remained silent about the state of the surface of my body. Swati submitted that the medical report of 13 October 2022 was based on the purported results of various tests and measurements carried out and the X-ray images obtained and the ultrasound test about the structure and organs inside the body. “The said report is deliberately silent about the state of the surface of my body,” Swati submitted adding that the failure of the medical report of 13 October 2022 to give an opinion on the state of the surface of his body was a deliberate attempt to allow impunity and protection to the custodial torture to which he was subjected. “In view of the foregoing, it is submitted that appropriate action may kindly be taken so as to assure the people of Pakistan that their constitutionally guaranteed rights are sacred and that those violating these rights will enjoy no impunity,” Swati concluded.