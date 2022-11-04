Southgate feels the heat ahead of World Cup

LONDON: Gareth Southgate could be entering the final weeks of his England reign unless the under-fire boss can arrest his spluttering side’s alarming decline in time for the World Cup.

Southgate has two years remaining on his England contract, but there is a growing sense the World Cup could serve as his last hurrah with the Three Lions.

There has been a noticeable change in national mood towards Southgate, with the 52-year-old subjected to jeers and abuse from the stands on several occasions during England’s damaging loss of form in recent months.

Having failed to win any of their last six matches, Southgate’s side will fly to Qatar on their worst run of form since 1993.

And if England fail to return home with their first major men’s international trophy since the 1966 World Cup, it would be no surprise if Southgate called it quits.